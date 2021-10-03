WVU vs. Baylor odds heading into game week

The West Virginia Mountaineers head to McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 9th with kickoff set for 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) are coming off back-to-back three-point losses against Big-12 opponents. In fact, the Mountaineers have lost by no more than six points in any of their losses so far this season. Against Texas Tech last week, senior quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 318 yards and one touchdown.

The Bears (4-1, 2-1) are coming off of their first loss of the year. They were unable to overcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys and fell 24-14. In the loss, the Bears' defense had three interceptions, but couldn’t get the offense rolling. Senior running back Abram Smith had 10 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Baylor -3

Total: 44

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.