Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State odds heading into game week

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, October 9th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off their first loss of the season which was also their first loss in Big Ten play. The Iowa Buckeyes had the Terps number all game and won 51-14. Still adjusting it seems, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had five interceptions on the day and only 157 passing yards. He did lead the team in rushing with...24 yards. The Terrapins have another tough game this week against the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled against Rutgers, 52-13. CJ Stroud was questionable for the game but showed how big of a role he plays with a 330 yard and five-touchdown passing performance. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson continue to show that they are one of the best receiving duos in college football as they combined for eight receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -19

Total: 69

