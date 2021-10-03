No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds heading into game week

The Michigan State Spartans head to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, October 9th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

The Spartans (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are still undefeated heading into this matchup. Most recently, they had a 48-31 against Western Kentucky last week. In the win, junior running back Kenneth Walker III dominated on the ground as he rushed 24 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) have suffered back-to-back losses to ranked Big-10 opponents. Last weekend, they lost to Ohio State 52-13 and the defense had no answer for quarterback CJ Stroud who threw five touchdowns. Quarterback Noah Vedral only had one passing touchdown which went to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank who had three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan State -4

Total: 49.5

