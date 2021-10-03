No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide face the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Tide led by head coach Nick Saban won their 18th straight game, dating back to last season last Saturday against the No. 12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Rammer Jammer rolled over Lane Kiffin’s crew in dominating fashion, winning 42-21. In the victory, the Tide ran for 210 yards, thanks in large part to 171 yards on 36 carries and four touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr.

The Aggies are riding a two-game losing streak after suffering a 26-22 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Texas A&M’s defense will look to play than they did in Week 5, where they allowed Mississippi State to put up 438 yards of total offense.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -17

Total: 49.5

