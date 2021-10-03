No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds heading into game week

The No. 14-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Virginia at Lane Stadium on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

The Fighting Irish will look to rebound from their 24-13 home loss last weekend to No. 7-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. The last time Notre Dame and Virginia Tech played each other in 2019, the Irish won 21-20. In their only road game this season, Notre Dame defeated the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 in overtime.

The Hokies picked up a 21-10 win on Saturday over the Richmond Spiders after losing to the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road. Virginia Tech’s defense has played well this season, only giving up 15.3 points per game. The Hokies are second in the ACC Coastal behind the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -1.5

Total: 45

