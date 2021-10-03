No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Red River Rivalry is back as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns meet in Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, October 9th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had another tough game last weekend against Kansas State. The Sooners pulled out the win 37-31 on the back of quarterback Spencer Rattler throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 15 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won three straight after their lone loss in Week 2 against Arkansas. Most recently, the Longhorns took down the TCU Horned Frogs 32-27. Bijan Robinson certainly fluffed out his game film for NFL scouts with 35 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Longhorns’ defense was able to force three fumbles by the Horned Frogs.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -4.5

Total: 63.5

