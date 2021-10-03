Boise State vs. No. 10 BYU odds heading into game week

The Boise State Broncos take on the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 9th at 3:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Broncos (2-3, 1-1 Mountain West) have alternated wins and losses this season and most recently took a loss against Mountain West rival Nevada. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 388 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Broncos lost 41-31. They are looking for a bounceback win this week against a tough BYU team.

The Cougars (5-0 Independent) are undefeated through their first five games of the season. Last weekend, they defeated Utah State 34-20 on the road. The Romney brothers are usually the focus for the Cougars' offense, but this game was won on the ground. Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier had 22 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: BYU -4

Total: 57

