No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa odds heading into game week

The No. 4-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions face the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a shutout win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. Penn State’s defense forced the Hoosiers into two interceptions and held their running game to 69 yards. Then on the other side of the football, quarterback Sean Clifford completed 17-of-33 passes for 178 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Two of Clifford’s TD passes went to wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who led the team with eight receptions and 84 yards.

The Hawkeyes rolled to a impressive 51-14 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Friday night. Iowa’s defense racked up five interceptions on Terps quarterback Taulia Tagoavailoa. On offense, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was efficient under center, completing 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. One of his TD passes went to dynamic running back Tyler Goodson, who led the Hawkeyes with two receptions for 85 yards. Goodson also had 66 yards on 19 carries and has 430 rushing yards this season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -2.5

Total: 42.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.