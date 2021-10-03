What is Tom Brady’s record in Foxboro? What are his all-time stats at Gillette Stadium?

Unless you haven’t turned on a television this week, you are aware that quarterback Tom Brady returns to Foxboro, Massachusetts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New England Patriots as part of Sunday Night Football this week. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and now, for the first time, he will be playing in the stadium in a non-Patriots uniform. He leads their franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns by a large margin. But, just how good was Brady when playing in Foxboro, MA?

According to Stathead, in Gillette Stadium, Brady is 134-23 for his win-loss record and this included both regular season and postseason games. Add in the first full season of his career at Foxboro Stadium (7-2) and Brady has won 141 games in Foxboro in total. Of Brady’s career numbers, 43,051 passing yards and 313 passing touchdowns also came in Foxboro.

While his overall numbers are impressive, as is pretty much anything with Brady, his postseason stats are even more ridiculous. In the playoffs, in Foxboro (both stadiums) Brady won 20 of 24 games and had 6,440 yards and 46 touchdowns. Brady at home was always a sight to see, but Brady in Foxboro during the playoffs? Nearly untouchable.

The return of Brady to Gillette is going to be talked about all week and hopefully, the game Sunday night holds up to the hype. Brady has a shot at breaking the all-time passing yards record in front of his old home crowd and that just about feels like the Brady-iest way for Brady to accomplish the feat.