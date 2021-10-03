Yankees vs. Rays: Predictions, odds, picks for season finale

The New York Yankees will try to snap their mini two-game losing skid and clinch a spot in the AL Wild Card game in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. The road map for the playoffs is pretty simple for the Yankees, win and you will be in Tuesday’s wild card game. However, if New York were to lose, then it would open up the door for either the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners. The Rays will have Michael Wacha on the mound, while the Yankees will give the ball to Jameson Taillon.

AL Wild Card standings

Red Sox 91-70 —

Yankees 91-70 —

Mariners 90-71 — 1.0 GB

Blue Jays 90-71 — 1.0 GB

Yankees vs. Rays odds

Run line: Rays +1.5 (-165), Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Over/under: 9

Moneyline: TBR +115, NYY -135

The Yankees need to win this afternoon and the oddsmakers think they have a good chance to do just that. Taillon has pitched well at home this season with a 5-2 record and 3.40 ERA in 14 starts. However, he has not had much success against the Rays with an ERA of 6.52 in two starts. The Yankees are 4-1 in his last five starts in the Bronx. As for Wacha, the road has not been good to him this season. The veteran pitcher is 1-4 with an ERA of 6.05 through 15 games played. The last time four times he has been on the mound, the Rays have lost by an average of three runs per game. We are going to roll with the Yankees on the moneyline to get the job done in front of the home crowd.

Starting pitchers: Rays RHP Michael Wacha vs. Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon

Wacha comes into this afternoon’s game against the Yankees with a record of 3-5 and 5.26 ERA through 28 games (22 starts). The 30-year-old has gone up against New York four times this season and pitched well with an ERA of 2.16. As for Taillon, he has a record of 8-6 and 4.40 ERA through 28 starts. The veteran pitcher has done a solid job on the mound since the All-Star break with a 4-2 record, 3.70 ERA, and .220 opponents batting average.

Prediction: Yankees win and prepare for the wild card game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.