Angels vs. Mariners: Predictions, odds, picks for season finale

The Seattle Mariners will hope to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2001, when they play the Los Angeles Angels at 3:10 p.m. ET. For Seattle to get into the AL Wild Card game, they must defeat the Angels and hope for either the Yankees or Red Sox to lose on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles will have rookie Reid Detmers on the mound and Seattle will start Tyler Anderson.

AL Wild Card standings

Red Sox 91-70 —

Yankees 91-70 —

Mariners 90-71 — 1.0 GB

Blue Jays 90-71 — 1.0 GB

Mariners vs. Angels odds

Run line: Angels +1.5 (-140), Mariners -1.5 (+120)

Over/under: 7.5

Moneyline: LAA +150, SEA -170

The Mariners should have the upper hand in their regular-season finale against the Angels on Sunday. Seattle has won four out of the last five games, which includes a 6-4 win over the Angels on Saturday night. Detmers has struggled on the road with an ERA of 8.31 and has allowed five home runs through his first major league starts. Take the Mariners on the run line for plus money, instead of the money line.

Starting pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Tyler Anderson

Detmers will be making his sixth career major league start on Sunday afternoon. The rookie pitcher is 1-3 with an ERA of 7.11 The 22-year-old has struggled with keeping the ball inside the park, allowing five home runs in 19 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Anderson was acquired at the trade deadline by the Mariners and has been solid. The veteran starter is 2-2 with an ERA of 4.50 through 13 starts with Seattle. In August, Anderson was flawless with an ERA of 2.83 in five starts, but has not pitched well in September with an ERA of 6.11.

Prediction: Mariners keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

