Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season when they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The Colts should have QB Carson Wentz under center once again despite the signal caller dealing with ankle problems. The biggest weapon offensively for Indianapolis is Jonathan Taylor, the team’s lead running back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor has been getting consistent work for the Colts. He had a season-low 10 carries in Week 3 against the Titans but that’s likely to be a rare occurrence. As Indy leans on the run game more and more, expect Taylor to deliver big numbers. He hasn’t found the endzone yet this season, something fantasy managers hope will change. Taylor is questionable after a limited practice session Friday, so managers should make sure he’s active ahead of the team’s scheduled kickoff time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor is a must-start at running back, firmly in “set and forget” territory. He’s going to get touches to put himself near the top of his position group, although his receiving numbers are not impressive. Taylor gets a chance to have the best outing of the season so far against a Dolphins defense struggling to start the season.