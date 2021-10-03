Penn State rises, Texas A&M falls ahead of Week 6 in AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. The top two teams reigned supreme in their matchups as Alabama and Georgia remained undefeated. The same can’t be said for the Oregon Ducks who were No. 3 but fell to No. 8 after a stunning overtime loss to Stanford. No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Iowa rolled to easy wins in their games. Let’s take a look at the rest of the field.

The Cincinnati Bearcats earned their biggest win of the season over Notre Dame last week which saw the Bearcats move up to No. 5, and the Irish fell to No. 14 with the loss. The ACC trio of NC State and Wake Forest that rounded out the top-25 last week all came away with wins and are now the No. 23, No. 19, with Clemson falling out of the poll despite a 19-13 win over Boston College. With UCLA’s loss to Arizona State, Texas was able to sneak into the Top 25 at No. 21 ahead of this weekend’s Red River Rivalry game. Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State all won and moved to No. 7, No. 9 and No. 11. Sun Belt darling Coastal Carolina won their game and are now No. 15

Previously No. 8 Arkansas got shutout by Georgia and fell to No. 13 as a result. The SEC really beat up on itself as No. 12 Ole Miss fell to 17 after a loss to Alabama, previously No. 10 Florida lost to Kentucky which caused them to fall to No. 20, and previously No. 15 Texas A&M lost their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs causing them to fall off the chart.

Former No. 18 Fresno State lost on the road to Hawaii to eliminate themselves as well, with Baylor losing to Oklahoma State to do the same.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 6 of 2021 College Football: