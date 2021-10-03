Which Titans WRs will see work in Week 4 for fantasy football?

The Tennessee Titans are set to head up to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on Sunday and will do so without two of their primary receiver weapons. Both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were ruled out on Friday with respective hamstring injuries, leaving a major hole in both their receiver group and fantasy lineups across various leagues.

So who will step up and fill the gaps this week? Let’s take at who the Titans have to work with...

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

A undrafted second-year receiver out of Indiana, NWI got plenty of reps in the team’s 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. He caught all four of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown but that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of his usage. He was on the field for 53 snaps last week and ran a route in 25 of him. Heading into Sunday with a major assignment on his hands, he certainly has the confidence of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill: “I have a lot of confidence in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.” #Titans pic.twitter.com/i9Gk2Xlte1 — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) September 29, 2021

He’s currently on only 3% of rosters in Yahoo fantasy leagues and 1% on ESPN, so he’s certainly ripe for the taking for any fantasy manager looking to plug the gap this week.

Chester Rogers

Rogers caught a single six-yard reception for a touchdown last week but he’s been a consistent target for Tannehill so far this season, commanding 11 targets in the prior two games. Rogers is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues and less than 1% of ESPN leagues so again, he’s out there if you’re looking for him.

Cameron Batson

Batson caught his lone target last week for a 13-yard gainer but was on the field for 27 snaps and ran 13 routes. He’s sure to command a few more looks with Brown and Jones sidelined, so be on the lookout for him this Sunday.