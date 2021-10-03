Darrell Henderson injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

The Los Angeles Rams should have running back Darrell Henderson back in action this week for an NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. Henderson has been dealing with a rib injury he suffered late in the Rams’ Week 2 game against the Colts. He’s officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but did manage to get in a full practice with the team on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Darrell Henderson (ribs)

Henderson has 123 yards and two touchdowns on 29 total carries through the first two games of the season. He also has four catches for 46 yards. Last week without Henderson, the Rams leaned on Sony Michel in the backfield. He had 20 carries for 67 yards against the Bucs, adding another 12 yards on four receptions. With Henderson coming back and Michel obviously comfortable with the offense now, it’s hard to say how the Rams will split work in the backfield for both players. It might be best to take a cautious approach with Henderson in fantasy football lineups this week.