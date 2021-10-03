Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play this week when his team travels to the Bay Area for an NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett is listed as questionable with a hip injury on this week’s official injury report, but after missing Thursday’s practice this week, he was back in action on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Tyler Lockett (hip)

Lockett started the season with a bang, posting 278 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games, including triple-digit yardage totals in both contests. He injured his hip in the second half and left the game for a while in last week’s loss to the Vikings. He had four catches on four targets for 31 yards in that one. Green Bay’s Davante Adams had 132 yards and a touchdown last week against the Niners, so Lockett is in a great spot to bounce back this week. He’s a safe play in fantasy football lineups for Week 4.