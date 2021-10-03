Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Lamar Jackson is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report with a back injury. However, he did manage to get in a full practice session on Friday after sitting out the previous two days. Jackson should be ready to go on Sunday for a road game against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football impact: Lamar Jackson (back)

Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a narrow win against the Lions last week. He threw for a season-high 287 yards in that game, with one passing touchdown, while completing just 16 of 31 pass attempts. He also had seven rushing attempts for 58 yards. The depressed passing numbers weren’t all his fault as the receivers struggled with drops in that one, including three that could have been touchdowns. The Broncos pose a tougher test than any defense the Ravens have seen so far this season. However, Jackson’s ceiling is just too high to leave him on the bench in fantasy football lineups.