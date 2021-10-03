Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. He is dealing with injuries to his ribs and lower leg. Despite the questionable designation, Gordon was able to get in limited work at all three practice sessions this week, a good sign for his availability in Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg)

The Broncos are splitting work in the backfield almost equally between Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams. However, Gordon did have a clear edge last week against the Jets with 18 carries to 12 for Williams. Gordon finished that game with 60 yards and a touchdown, while Williams posted 29 yards and a score on his rushing work.

For fantasy football purposes, it’s probably best to treat the situation this week as you normally would both players. However, it’s not out of the question that Gordon’s injury could lead to a bigger role for Williams.