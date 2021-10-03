Carson Wentz injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Indianapolis Colts Carson Wentz is expected to start this week on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Wentz is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report, still dealing with the sprained ankles he suffered in a Week 2 game against the Rams. He was limited in all three practice sessions this week leading up to Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Carson Wentz (ankles)

Through three games, he has 692 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also lost a fumble. Wentz played through the ankle injuries last week against the Titans, but his stat line was an ugly one. He finished that game with a 51.4 percent completion rate, going just 19-for-37. He had 194 yards to show for it, and no touchdowns. Miami’s defense is a little stronger than Tennessee’s, allowing an average of just over 17 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. It’s probably best to avoid Wentz in fantasy football this week, at least until his ankles are in better shape.