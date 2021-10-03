NFL injury report, Week 4: Lamar Jackson, Dalvin Cook, Chase Claypool lead the list

The 2021 NFL season rolls into Week 4, and this week’s injury report is a long one that fantasy football mangers will have to pay close attention to before setting their lineups.

Among the most notable injuries are all the wide receivers sitting out this week. The Titans ruled out both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this week. The Giants will be without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and the Steelers ruled Chase Claypool out on Saturday morning after a midweek injury.

Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Lamar Jackson are both questionable this week, but both players are expected to play. The Bears are going to make a game-time decision about Andy Dalton, but that shouldn’t impact fantasy lineups. Dalvin Cook was able to get in some practice this week, so hopefully, he’ll suit up for the Vikings. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play, and so is Rams running back Darrell Henderson.

And those are just a few of the notable names on the injury list this week. As always, be sure to check the news Sunday morning before making your final lineup decisions.

Out

QB: Deshaun Watson (not injury related - personal matter)

RB: Eno Benjamin (hamstring), Giovani Bernard (knee), Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Rashaad Penny (calf), Scottie Phillips (illness), James White (hip)

WR: Danny Amendola (thigh), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Chase Claypool (hamstring), Russell Gage (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Elijah Moore (concussion), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Jeff Smith (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring),

TE: Rob Gronkowski (ribs)

Doubtful

WR: D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion)

Questionable

QB: Andy Dalton (knee), Lamar Jackson (back), Carson Wentz (ankles)

RB: Dalvin Cook (ankle), Antonio Gibson (shin), Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg), Darrell Henderson (ribs), Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), La’Mical Perine (illness), D’Andre Swift (groin), Jonathan Taylor (knee)

WR: Tutu Atwell (illness), Jamison Crowder (groin), Tyler Lockett (hip), Darnell Mooney (groin)

TE: Jack Doyle (back), George Kittle (calf), Tyler Kroft (rib), Kaden Smith (knee)