NFL weather forecast for Week 4 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The entire football world will be fixated upon Gillette Stadium for Sunday Night Football as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, MA, to for the first time to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into battle against his former team in the New England Patriots. But what will the weather conditions be like for this must watch event?

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bucs vs. Patriots on Week 4 SNF

Forecast

The word for this game is wet. The forecast calls for 80% chance of rain in Foxboro that evening, but the worst of it could hold off until later. It will be worth keeping an eye on the radar for this one. The low will be 58 degrees with 4 MPH winds, so it’ll be cool, but not too chilly or windy for the early-October matchup.

Fantasy/betting implications

The rainy conditions may lend itself to the under of 49.5 being a popular play in this one.