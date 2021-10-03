Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is active for Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Denver Broncos announced Week 4 inactives and running back Melvin Gordon is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to ribs and lower leg injuries. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Gordon was on track to being active despite limited participation in practice, so this isn’t a huge development. It’s still comforting for fantasy owners to know Gordon is ready to suit up against a staunch Ravens defense. The Broncos have been relying on both their running backs this season but Gordon continues to find a way to stave off Javonte Williams from gaining a bigger role.

Fantasy managers should continue playing Gordon, even with Williams getting significant work. The veteran has 192 yards and two scores through three weeks, so he’s been delivering good production for fantasy purposes. This is Denver’s biggest test after three easy contests, so Gordon’s true worth in fantasy football will be revealed in this matchup.