Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is active for Week 4 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 4 inactives and WR Tyler Lockett is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He was limited in practice, but did have a full session Friday.

This is not really a surprise, considering Lockett got a full practice in ahead of the final injury report. The receiver was questionable officially but was always going to suit up for this pivotal division contest.

Lockett remains a strong fantasy play even against San Francisco’s stingy defense and has upside due to his home-run potential. The speedy receiver has been on fire to start the season with 309 yards and three touchdowns through three games. He had a relative dud against the Vikings but should bounce back in this NFC West showdown. Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf also get a boost with Lockett’s return to the lineup.