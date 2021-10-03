Darrell Henderson is active for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 4 inactives and Darrell Henderson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Henderson was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Henderson returns to the depth chart for the Rams after sitting out of their big 34-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. He got a steady dose of touches in the first two games of the season, taking 28 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and also procuring two receiving touchdowns through the air.

Henderson is presumably stepping back into the starting lineup in place of Sony Michel, who took 20 carries for a mere 67 yards in last week’s victory. Hendo’s effectiveness against the Cardinals may hinge on how his ribs hold up this week, so fantasy managers may want to pass on him as he returns from the injury.