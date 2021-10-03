Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is active for Week 4 vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 4 inactives and quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury. He had ranging availability at practice but logged a full session to close out the week.

This is expected, as Jackson logged a full practice just before the game. The quarterback was dealing with a stomach bug last week but ultimately did take the field against the Detroit Lions. He did struggle for most of the contest, although his great throw to Sammy Watkins helped set up Justin Tucker’s field goal to win the game.

For fantasy managers, Jackson is still an elite option at quarterback despite being projected for a slightly lower total against a tough defense. His running ability separates him from every other signal caller in the league, something his fantasy managers benefit from. Even with the Ravens having injury issues in the backfield and at receiver, Jackson has gotten off to a strong start this season.