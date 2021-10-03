Josh Jacobs Injury: What his status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ status for Monday night’s AFC West showdown with the Los Angles Chargers is still up in the air. However, if you were looking for a sign of hope here, Jacobs was able to practice in a limited role on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Jacobs (ankle)

Without Jacobs, the Raiders have been leaning mostly on Peyton Barber to handle the rushing work for the team. Barber had a solid outing last week against Miami, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also had three catches for 31 yards. He’s been getting work in the two weeks that the Raiders have been without Jacobs, and he’s a good option in fantasy football lineups if Jacobs can’t play.

If Jacobs is cleared to go this week, he’ll have fantasy value as well, and he should return to his regular workload as the team’s No. 1 running back.