WNBA semifinals: How and what to watch for Sun-Sky, Aces-Mercury in Game 3

The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun both bounced back on Thursday, winning Game 2 of their respective semifinal series to even things up. The action will now continue with two Game 3s on ESPN and ABC on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Chicago Sky will try to defend home court in Game 3 against the Sun. Then at 3:00 p.m. on ABC, the Aces will look to bounce back from a bad Game 2 loss, where they gave up 117 points to the Mercury.

Sun vs. Sky, Game 3

Date: Sun, Oct 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Sun -3, O/U 154

Pick: Sun -3

After losing Game 1 in a double overtime thriller at home, the Sun bounced back with a 79-68 win over the Sky on Thursday to even up the series at 1-1. Connecticut had five players score in double figures, with Alyssa Thomas leading the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. MVP Jonquel Jones only had four points in Game 2, but her team did a great job of shooting the ball from three-point range at 46.2%. On defense, they held the Sky to 26.9% shooting from distance and won the rebounding battle 39-26.

I think the Sun cover the three points and cruise to a win in Game 3. We should expect Jones to score more than four points and their defense to come up huge. This season, the Sun are 10-6-1 against the spread on the road and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Aces vs. Mercury, Game 3

Date: Sun, Oct 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

Odds: Aces -1.5, O/U 173.5

Pick: Aces -1.5

The Aces got absolutely crushed in Game 2 by the Mercury on Thursday night. The Mercury had five players in double figures, including Diana Taurasi, who scored a career-high 37 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 shooting from three-point range. As a team, Phoenix shot 60.6% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range and did whatever they wanted to the second best team in the WNBA.

The Mercury were at least seven point underdogs heading into Game 2, but they are only 1.5-point underdogs in Game 3. For Las Vegas to come away with the win, they have to defend the three-point line much better than they did in Game 2. On the season, the Aces were only allowing teams to shoot 30.6% from three. I think they’ll make those corrections and regain the home court advantage.

