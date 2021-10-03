NFL picks, Week 4: Predicting every game against the spread to open the 2021 NFL season

We’re back for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The Jaguars gave the Bengals a rough time on Thursday Night Football to open things up, but Cincinnati came back and managed a win to remain undefeated.

Now, we head into the main course and I look to improve on a 1-0 start to the week. Below is my complete list of picks against the spread for this weekend. I didn’t specifically state “I’m taking the points with the Jaguars, but it felt like a trap game and that was my pick. Considering I’m having a fairly mediocre start to the season, take it however you want.

I went 8-8 overall last week, but was 4-1 on my best bets. That puts me at 7-8 on best bets this season and 21-27 overall. It’s not great, but that’s what happens when you open the season with a 4-12 performance in Week 1.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Cowboys (-4) over Panthers

Vikings (+1) over Browns

Rams (-4.5) over Cardinals

49ers (-2.5) over Seahawks

Chargers (-3.5) over Raiders

Here are all my picks for Week 4.

Jaguars vs. Bengals (-7): Jaguars — WIN

Washington vs. Falcons (+1.5): Falcons

Texans vs. Bills (-17): Bills

Lions vs. Bears (-3): Bears

Panthers vs. Cowboys (-4): Cowboys

Colts vs. Dolphins (-2.5): Colts

Browns vs. Vikings (+1): Vikings

Giants vs. Saints (-7): Saints

Titans vs. Jets (+6): Titans

Chiefs vs. Eagles (+7): Chiefs

Cardinals vs. Rams (-4.5): Rams

Seahawks vs. 49ers (-2.5): 49ers

Ravens vs. Broncos (+1): Broncos

Steelers vs. Packers (-6.5): Packers

Bucs vs. Patriots (+7): Bucs

Raiders vs. Chargers (-3.5): Chargers

