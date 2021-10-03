Heisman Watch, Week 5: The odds-on favorite stumbles while more running backs join the party

Week 5 of the 2021 college football season provided little clarity in the Heisman Trophy race. While some contenders saw big defeats hurt their chances, others entered the competition with big performances in a pivotal week. As we draw closer to the committee’s first College Football Playoff ranking, no individual has separated himself in the Heisman conversation, though there is a favorite.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the award after Week 5.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Stock: Steady

Young was 20-26 for 241 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Alabama’s 42-21 rout of Ole Miss. Young didn’t need to be spectacular, but he’s certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the nation even if his performances often get overshadowed by the overwhelming defense of his team.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Stock: Up

Ridder (+1000) had a masterful performance in what was arguably Cincinnati’s biggest game ever. The quarterback threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground. The Bearcats should run the table in the American and Ridder’s numbers will reflect their dominance. This season either ends with Cincinnati entering the playoff or claiming a national title after being excluded. Ridder is hoping that ending has a seat in New York with his name on it.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Stock: Down

Corral had a massive chance to cement himself as the odds-on favorite in this race, which he was entering the Alabama game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown in a 42-21 loss, there’s not much room for Corral to slip up further. The Rebels can still have a big year and Corral can still have big numbers, but the signature moment of the season seems to have already passed.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Stock: Up

The Cougars are steadily climbing up the rankings and have their running back to thank for that. After racking up 218 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Utah State, Allgeier has 569 yards and seven touchdowns through five games. BYU still has Boise State, Baylor, Virginia and USC on the schedule. If the Cougars run the table, Allgeier’s numbers might be too good to ignore.

Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon

Stock: Down

The Ducks saw their path to the playoff blow up in a 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford. Brown was particularly poor, throwing for 186 yards and one interception. He did have a few rushing scores, but this was an underwhelming performance across the board. Oregon still has a path to the Pac-12 title and Brown (+5000) can still put up big stats but this loss will sting for months.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Stock: Up

Robinson has quietly racked up 652 yards and seven rushing touchdowns through five weeks and has Texas in the Big 12 conversation. The Longhorns enter a huge rivalry game against Oklahoma in Week 6, meaning Heisman contenders Robinson (+3500) and Sooners QB Spencer Rattler will be hoping for a signature moment. If Texas can spring the upset, Robinson’s stock will go up further.

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Stock: Up

It may be hard for some to see how Cunningham’s stock went up after a 37-34 loss to Wake Forest. It’s clear now that Louisville’s opening loss to Ole Miss was somewhat of an anomaly. The Cardinals are flying high with Cunningham running the offense and are still in the conference title hunt. The quarterback has 1,307 passing yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions, but it’s his 10 rushing scores that keep him in this conversation. If Louisville can make the conference title game, Cunningham (+20000) has a chance to win this award.

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stock: Up

The Buckeyes have life again in the grand scheme of things with Oregon losing. Stroud (+2200) has some impressive passing numbers this season with 1,293 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games. Ohio State will get to face Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan in order to resurrect its playoff resume. If the Buckeyes get to the Big Ten title game, Stroud’s numbers should be good enough to merit Heisman consideration.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State

Stock: Up

Robinson isn’t the only Big 12 running back filling up the stat sheet. Warren has been big for the Cowboys, rushing for 512 yards and six touchdowns in five victories. After a slow start to the season, the running back has put up three straight 100-yard games and even has a 200-yard game on his resume. Oklahoma State is currently undefeated and enters an off week before facing Texas. If the Cowboys keep navigating through this season with Warren at the helm, look out.