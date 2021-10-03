Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 4 inactives come in

The NFL is back for Week 4 of the 2021 regular season, and Sunday is a big one. We’ve got Tom Brady returning to face the Patriots, and huge NFC West matchups between the Cardinals and Rams and the Seahawks and 49ers. This all follows a Thursday Night Football game that was better than expected. The Jaguars gave the Bengals all they could handle and took them down to the wire.

We’re into October now and fast approaching the quarter point of the season. Every team plays 17 games now, so Week 4 does not quite represent the end of the first quarter like it used to. But we’re far enough long to start making some conclusions as fantasy football managers figure out what to make of their rosters.

There’s another sizable amount of big names on final injury reports and in question Sunday morning. We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 4 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Melvin Gordon is expected to play

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III (ribs/lower leg) is listed as questionable but is expected to play today, source said. He was limited this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is expected to play

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (knee) is expected to play today, source said, despite being listed as questionable. He had a little fluid build up in his knee, but it was more nagging than anything else. He’ll be fine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Darrell Henderson is playing on Sunday

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs), listed as questionable, is playing today, coach Sean McVay said this week. Henderson missed last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Dalvin Cook will play but could share the load more with Alexander Mattison

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missed last week with an ankle injury, but he told @TomPelissero this week that he expects to play. Perhaps he shares the load a bit more than usual with Alexander Mattison. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Tyler Lockett is expected to play

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (hip) is listed as questionable and is expected to play today, source said. Not a surprise, he practiced fully on Friday and hasn’t missed a game in years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

George Kittle is a game-time decision but is expected to play

#49ers star TE George Kittle (calf) was loudly telling teammates this week that he was playing — despite being listed as questionable. While officially a game-time decision, SF has optimism that Kittle will be correct. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Antonio Gibson is expected to play

Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson (shin) is expected to play today, source said. He’s listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Richard Sherman expected to start after signing this week

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman, who only signed on Wednesday, is expected to start tonight vs. the #Patriots, sources say. Sherman picked up the defense faster than expected, and with some injuries at CB, he's slated to step right in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims both expected to be active

Jets’ WR Jamison Crowder, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Titans, per source. Jets’ WR Denzel Mims also will be active for the first time since Week 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021

Elijah Mitchell won’t play on Sunday

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, will be out Sunday vs. the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021

Lamar Jackson should be good for Sunday

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) is listed as questionable, but after practicing fully on Friday, he should be good to go today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Justin Fields is expected to start