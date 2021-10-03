 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 4 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 4 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball after catching a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 4 of the 2021 regular season, and Sunday is a big one. We’ve got Tom Brady returning to face the Patriots, and huge NFC West matchups between the Cardinals and Rams and the Seahawks and 49ers. This all follows a Thursday Night Football game that was better than expected. The Jaguars gave the Bengals all they could handle and took them down to the wire.

We’re into October now and fast approaching the quarter point of the season. Every team plays 17 games now, so Week 4 does not quite represent the end of the first quarter like it used to. But we’re far enough long to start making some conclusions as fantasy football managers figure out what to make of their rosters.

There’s another sizable amount of big names on final injury reports and in question Sunday morning. We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 4 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Melvin Gordon is expected to play

Jonathan Taylor is expected to play

Darrell Henderson is playing on Sunday

Dalvin Cook will play but could share the load more with Alexander Mattison

Tyler Lockett is expected to play

George Kittle is a game-time decision but is expected to play

Antonio Gibson is expected to play

Richard Sherman expected to start after signing this week

Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims both expected to be active

Elijah Mitchell won’t play on Sunday

Lamar Jackson should be good for Sunday

Justin Fields is expected to start

More From DraftKings Nation