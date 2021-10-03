Josh Gordon will be inactive in Week 4, but could be active in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent and recently unsuspended wide receiver Josh Gordon this week, and his return to playing time could come sooner than later. Gordon signed to the Chiefs practice squad the Monday to open Week 4, but will not be playing this week as he noted on Twitter. However, he could be on the 53-man roster by the time the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, according to Ian Rapoport.

Gordon hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, playing in 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He had 27 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown across the two teams that season. It’s been a long road for Gordon since his monster 2013 season in which he had 87 receptions, 1,646 yards, and nine touchdowns. Multiple suspensions have cost him the heart of his career, but he’s getting another chance to make something of his career.

Gordon is now rostered in 18.2% of ESPN leagues. He’s a player who will generate some buzz, but the fact that he is only rostered in 18.2% of leagues suggests fantasy managers are starting to realize he might not get back to anywhere near the height of his career. He could have some big performances, but he’ll be starting in very few leagues for the time being.