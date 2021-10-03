Which NFL team can boost their Super Bowl 56 odds the most with a Week 4 win

Even though we are in Week 4 of the NFL season, it is never too early to take a look at Super Bowl odds. We have had a weird season of upset wins and surprise losses so far which has made for some exciting football. From the Kansas City Chiefs trying to avoid going 1-3 to the Denver Broncos trying to start 4-0, the 2021 NFL season seems like it is anyone’s game for Super Bowl odds.

Let’s take a look at four teams who can boost their Super Bowl odds with wins this week. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys: Current Odds +2500

The first step towards being a Super Bowl contender is making the playoffs. Heading into Week 4, the Cowboys sit atop of the NFC East at 2-1. The rest of the division is a combined 2-7. The Cowboys are obviously not walking into the playoffs, but a win this week over the undefeated Carolina Panthers will give them momentum as they play the New York Giants and New England Patriots in their next two games which should both be winnable. The Cowboys have a dynamic offense and a solid secondary that they could make a deep playoff run.

Cleveland Browns: Current Odds +1600

Speaking of making the playoffs, the AFC North is currently led by ... the Cincinnati Bengals, but that is mainly because they played last Thursday. The Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings this week and a win would have them at 3-1. The next slate of games for the Browns will prove hot legitimate their Super Bowl odds will be as they have the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Broncos in their next three games who have a combined record of 8-1.

Arizona Cardinals: Currents Odds +3000

Speaking of the Cardinals, they are tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West and they actually play the Rams this week. The Cardinals offense has scored at least 31 points in each game this season, but the Rams defense is strong. If the Cardinals can beat the Rams and can show that they can perform on both sides of the ball this week, I would expect their Super Bowl odds to climb.

Las Vegas Raiders: Current Odds +4500

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins. This week, they take on the Chargers who are a better team. A strong win in this game could set the Raiders on a good track as they take on the Chicago Bears, Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Giants in their next four games. If they come out of that slate at 8-0 or 7-1, that will give them a good chance to make a playoff run that could result in their hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.