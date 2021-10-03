Drew Locks set to start 2nd half, Teddy Bridgewater being evaluated for concussion

UPDATE: Drew Lock appears set to come into the game in the second half while Bridgewater remains in the locker room.

The Denver Broncos are hoping to prove their 3-0 start is legitimate when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The Ravens hold a 17-7 lead at halftime but that’s not the only bad news for the Broncos.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went to the medical tent and is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering a big hit on third down in the first half. If Bridgewater cannot go, Drew Lock will take over for the Broncos. Lock lost the preseason quarterback competition to Bridgewater but has the ability to throw the ball deep and stretch the field against the Ravens.

Bridgewater was 7/16 for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He struggled to connect with his receivers but did find tight end Noah Fant for the team’s lone score. We’ll see if Bridgewater comes back in the game or if the Broncos will have to lean on Lock.