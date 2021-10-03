 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Drew Locks set to start 2nd half, Teddy Bridgewater being evaluated for concussion

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in the tent after a huge hit on third down in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Drew Lock appears set to come into the game in the second half while Bridgewater remains in the locker room.

The Denver Broncos are hoping to prove their 3-0 start is legitimate when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The Ravens hold a 17-7 lead at halftime but that’s not the only bad news for the Broncos.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went to the medical tent and is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering a big hit on third down in the first half. If Bridgewater cannot go, Drew Lock will take over for the Broncos. Lock lost the preseason quarterback competition to Bridgewater but has the ability to throw the ball deep and stretch the field against the Ravens.

Bridgewater was 7/16 for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He struggled to connect with his receivers but did find tight end Noah Fant for the team’s lone score. We’ll see if Bridgewater comes back in the game or if the Broncos will have to lean on Lock.

