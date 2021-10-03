Washington RB Antonio Gibson returns in Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

UPDATE: Gibson returned to the game. The team is thankful that Gibson returned, as they’ve already lost tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Washington Football Team second-year running back Antonio Gibson exited Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an undisclosed injury. Gibson was seen down at the 10-yard line and walking back to the sidelined before falling, per Sam Fortier.

Gibson took a big hit to the hip by Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, but he did return to the game. The Washington Football Team cannot afford to lose a running back such as Gibson, who makes play in the passing and running games.

Antonio Gibson banged up on this play.



Looked to maybe be favoring his hip?



Not ideal. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/yMcLhto3sP — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 3, 2021

Gibson currently leads both teams in rushing with 63 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. He also two receptions (two targets) for 11 yards. The second-year running back has not had the best of starts this season, but he is still someone that you must account for on defense.