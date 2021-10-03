Bears RB David Montgomery suffers knee injury in Week 4 vs. Lions, out for rest of game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. He will miss the rest of the game.

David Montgomery is down on the field. The team doctors are looking at him and Matt Nagy is also there. pic.twitter.com/ScBQDNKYdD — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 3, 2021

Montgomery was having a solid day before going down, taking 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns and helped the Bears jump out to a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Backup Damien Williams has five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon as well.

This marked the second 100-yard performance for Monty this season, as he ran for 108 on 6.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. His production dipped for the next two weeks as the Bears’ offense sputtered, but he certainly found a rhythm today.

With the Bears holding a two-score lead late in the fourth, it makes sense for the Bears to shut him down for the rest of the day.