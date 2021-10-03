 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears RB David Montgomery suffers knee injury in Week 4 vs. Lions, out for rest of game

Bears suffered a knee injury in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball away from Charles Harris #53 of the Detroit Lions in the first half at Soldier Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. He will miss the rest of the game.

Montgomery was having a solid day before going down, taking 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns and helped the Bears jump out to a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Backup Damien Williams has five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon as well.

This marked the second 100-yard performance for Monty this season, as he ran for 108 on 6.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. His production dipped for the next two weeks as the Bears’ offense sputtered, but he certainly found a rhythm today.

With the Bears holding a two-score lead late in the fourth, it makes sense for the Bears to shut him down for the rest of the day.

