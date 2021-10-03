Vikings RB Dalvin Cook returns to game in Week 4 vs. Browns

UPDATE: Dalvin Cook returns to the game. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s out there.

Dalvin Cook making an immediate impact after returning to the game. What a cut pic.twitter.com/ZUxdDXFIe1 — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 3, 2021

Minnesota Vikings starting running back Dalvin Cook limped off the field in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cook was listed as questionable heading into today’s game with an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week’s game.

The veteran running back was not on the field for the Vikings’ first two plays on their second offensive drive, but does have his helmet on the sideline, per Chad Graff. Before exiting the game, Cook had a team-high 17 yards on six carries, along with two reception for 15 yards.

However, with Cook now sidelined, the Vikings will have to lean on backup running back Alexander Mattison. Mattison got the start in last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and shined.

The former Boise State running back had 112 yards on 26 carries, along with six receptions for 59 yards. Thus far in Sunday’s game, Mattison only has seven yards on five carries.