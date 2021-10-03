Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller suffers hand injury in Week 4 vs. Colts, questionable to return

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has exited Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with an apparent hand injury. He is questionable to return to the contest. The veteran caught just one of two targets for six yards before he walked into the locker room with the injury.

Will Fuller has just walked into the Dolphins locker room. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 3, 2021

This continues the bizarre start to the season for Dolphins receiver, who has barely been in the lineup within the first month. He missed the season opener while serving a suspension for violating the league’s PED policy last year and missed the second game due to personal reasons.

He officially made his season debut in last week’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, catching three passes for 20 yards before exiting that game with an injury. And now it is unknown whether or not he’ll return to help the Dolphins notch their second win of the season. Jaylen Waddle currently leads the team in receiving for the afternoon.