Washington TE Logan Thomas suffers hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. Falcons, will not return

The Washington Football Team will likely be without one of its key offensive weapons for the rest of the contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Tight end Logan Thomas, who has emerged as a key piece in this offense, went to the medical tent after appearing to suffer a leg injury on the team’s opening drive, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

Thomas eventually did return from the tent but did not have a helmet on the sideline, according to Rhiannon Walker. If he does not return to the contest, expect Washington to lean more on the run game while Ricky Seals-Jones gets reps at tight end. According to John Keim, Thomas is officially questionable to return to the contest with a hamstring injury. The team eventually ruled him out for the game.

Thomas had 117 yards and two touchdowns through the first three games of the season and is on track to have a productive year at the position. We’ll see if this hamstring injury keeps him sidelined past Week 4.