Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. suffers leg injury in Week 4 vs. Giants

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. was reported carted off the field with an injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, per James Palmer. Jones exited the game with a right leg issue, according to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

Before exiting Sunday’s afternoon game, Jones had eight yards on three carries and one reception. The 5-foot-11 running back beat out both Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman for the backup job in preseason. Through four weeks of the season, Jones has 69 yards on 16 carries and three receptions for 13 yards.

With Jones done for the rest of the game, Saints only have two healthy running backs on the active roster in Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington. Washington has yet to have a carry against the Giants, while Kamara has 53 yards on 12 carries. We should expect to see Kamara receive a ton of carries and targets for the rest of the game.