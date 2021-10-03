 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper suffers hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. Panthers, returns to game

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys comes to the line of scrimmage during a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

1:33 p.m. ET update: Cooper is ok and has returned to the action for the Cowboys. Bullet dodged for Dallas for now.

1:23 p.m. ET update: Cooper is questionable to return to today’s matchup.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper appears to be nursing a hamstring injury early in the Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. We’ll how serious it is upon their next drive.

This would be a huge blow to the Cowboys receiver group with Michael Gallup already sidelined with a calf strain. Noah Brown stepped in for the drive to join Cedrick Wilson and CeeDee Lamb.

Cooper has been banged up since last season, entering the season working through an ankle injury. Despite this, he went off for 13 receptions, 139 yards, and two touchdowns in the team’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week, he battled through a rib injury to record three receptions for 26 yards in their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Ezekiel Elliott punched in the touchdown for Dallas on the drive Cooper was out, so we’ll see if they go more run moving forward.

