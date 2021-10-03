Patriots RB Damien Harris suffers leg injury, but returns in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

UPDATE: Damien Harris returned to the field after half time and appears to be a full go.

The New England Patriots are holding onto a 7-3 lead against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. New England is hoping to remain the only team Brady has not beaten in his NFL career.

The Patriots could be without starting running back Damien Harris, who appeared to suffer a leg injury before walking off with trainers. New England only has two other running backs on the roster available in Brandon Bolden and J.J Taylor. Rhamondre Stevenson is out for this game. The Patriots put James White on injured reserve and are likely to be without him for the season due to a hip injury.

Harris had struggled in the game, accounting for -5 yards and three carries. The Patriots might have better luck using a different running back even if Harris does return to the contest. Tampa Bay has one of the top run defenses in the league, so it’s easy to see why Harris would have an off game here.