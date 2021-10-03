 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Travis Kelce quiet so far in first half vs. Eagles

Chiefs TE has one catch as we approach halftime in KC vs. Philly in Week 4.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 at the Linc. So far things are going well for the Chiefs in the first half (and offense overall). The issue is if you’re a Travis Kelce owner, you probably aren’t very happy right now. Kelce has one catch for four yards and we’re almost at the half.

The Chiefs are up 14-10 with the Eagles driving. Patrick Mahomes has been active throwing the ball with 2 TDs and 129 yards passing. That’s a good sign for Kelce to bounce back either in this final drive before halftime or in the third quarter. The pace is up and there have been plenty of points. Still, Kelce isn’t getting many looks with just one target and WR Tyreek Hill is already having a great game with 5 catches for 85 yards and a TD.

