Travis Kelce quiet so far in first half vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 at the Linc. So far things are going well for the Chiefs in the first half (and offense overall). The issue is if you’re a Travis Kelce owner, you probably aren’t very happy right now. Kelce has one catch for four yards and we’re almost at the half.

The Chiefs are up 14-10 with the Eagles driving. Patrick Mahomes has been active throwing the ball with 2 TDs and 129 yards passing. That’s a good sign for Kelce to bounce back either in this final drive before halftime or in the third quarter. The pace is up and there have been plenty of points. Still, Kelce isn’t getting many looks with just one target and WR Tyreek Hill is already having a great game with 5 catches for 85 yards and a TD.