Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki sees just one target in first half of Week 4 vs. Colts, gets touchdown late in game

Update: Gesicki caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and has four catches for 35 yards and a score on the game. The tight end did not deliver much in the first half, but fantasy managers will be pleased with these developments as the game starts to wind down.

The Miami Dolphins are still adjusting to life without Tua Tagovailoa under center, rolling with Jacoby Brissett for another week as they take on the Indianapolis Colts. Tight end Mike Gesicki was a big target for Brissett in Week 3 and figured to be part of the offense again in Week 4.

Through the first half, Gesicki only saw one target. It came late in the second quarter as the Dolphins tried to get the ball moving in the two-minute warning. The tight end was unable to corral the pass. After snagging 10 receptions in Week 3, this is a tough pill for fantasy managers to swallow.

There doesn’t appear to be any injury issues with Gesicki and he’s seeing the field enough. The Dolphins just don’t have the same pop offensively without Tagovailoa and there are a lot of mouths to feed. It’s hard to see Gesicki being a factor in this offense consistently until the Dolphins get Tagovailoa back.