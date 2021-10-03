CeeDee Lamb held without a catch heading into halftime vs. Panthers

Third quarter update — Lamb is up to two catches for 13 yards after being shut out in the first half. The issue is the Cowboys are blowing out the Panthers 36-14 and there’s really no reason for CeeDee to get a ton of snaps in the fourth. We’ll see if the Cowboys let him play a bit more but another TD could mean the starters begin to get pulled.

Update: Heading into halftime, CeeDee Lamb has yet to complete his first catch of the day, seeing a total of just two targets in the first two quarters. Lamb is playing, however, so fantasy football managers shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Halfway through the second quarter, Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has yet to come down with his first catch of the day. He’s remained on the field and is active running routes, but so far, tight ends have been a major focal point of the receiving game. Dalton Schultz leads the team with six targets, catching four of those for 44 receiving yards. Fellow tight end Blake Jarwin scored the Cowboys second touchdown on the day — a 19 yard completion from Dak Prescott.

Lamb saw just one target throughout the first quarter, though he led the team with 27 targets and 251 receiving yards ahead of this outing. Earlier in the game, fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper was seen on the sidelines tending to a sore hamstring, so we could see a further need for Lamb’s involvement should that continue. He entered this week as the WR17 in half-PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

The Cowboys are down by one point with 7 minutes left in the second quarter and will look to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season if all goes well.