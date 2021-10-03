RB Le’Veon Bell will make his Ravens debut in Week 4 vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will add yet another running back to the active roster on Sunday, as Le’Veon Bell will be active against the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. Bell hasn’t played since with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, where he wasn’t all that effective.

When this Ravens run game is clicking, as it often is, just about any back can have fantasy relevance. But with Latavius Murray and Ty’Son Williams in there, Bell is likely going to see limited duty. His best chance is to win receiving work, which we’ll want to keep an eye on this week.

As it is, Garofolo added in his report that Murray would get the start over Williams against the Broncos. This is a situation to stay away from for now, but it’s not a bad idea to have pieces from this backfield on your fantasy bench in case the situation arises where we can be fairly certain one back will take the bulk of the work.