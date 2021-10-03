 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on injured list before last game of season

Yankees infielder will head to the IL as the team looks to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his double during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the injured list due to a hip injury on Sunday. The Yankees wrap up the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. LeMahieu has missed each game of the final series. This is a huge blow for the Yankees in the final game as well as a potential AL Wild Card game. The Yankees can clinch a spot with a win on Sunday.

New York moved Gleyber Torres into the leadoff spot to start the series vs. the Rays. So far in two games, he’s 1-for-8 with a double leading off, which isn’t exactly what you want. The Yankees will stick with Torres in that role for the season finale vs. the Rays.

The Yankees recalled P Luis Gil from the minors to take DJ’s spot on the roster. New York could use another arm in the bullpen considering what’s gone wrong this series vs. the Rays.

