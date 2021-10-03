Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on injured list before last game of season

The New York Yankees have placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the injured list due to a hip injury on Sunday. The Yankees wrap up the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. LeMahieu has missed each game of the final series. This is a huge blow for the Yankees in the final game as well as a potential AL Wild Card game. The Yankees can clinch a spot with a win on Sunday.

New York moved Gleyber Torres into the leadoff spot to start the series vs. the Rays. So far in two games, he’s 1-for-8 with a double leading off, which isn’t exactly what you want. The Yankees will stick with Torres in that role for the season finale vs. the Rays.

The Yankees recalled P Luis Gil from the minors to take DJ’s spot on the roster. New York could use another arm in the bullpen considering what’s gone wrong this series vs. the Rays.