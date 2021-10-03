It’s a rough day if you started Daniel Jones in fantasy football

The New York Giants are in a tough fight with the New Orleans Saints, and quarterback Daniel Jones is having a game that is all over the place. He is 7/12 for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception along with 24 rushing yards in the first half. However, it’s the story of what could have been for Jones — particularly if you’re starting him in fantasy football.

It’s important to note, not many people are starting Jones in their fantasy lineups. At ESPN, he’s rostered in 33.2% of leagues and is starting in 7.3%. However, his first half is likely going to swing at least a handful of matchups.

Neither offense could get much going in the first half, but at the 8:59 mark of the second quarter, Jones finally connected deep with wide receiver John Ross. The speedy pass-catcher got behind the defense and hauled in a beautiful pass from Jones. It looked like the ball was stripped before he crossed the goal line and he recovered, but it was ruled a completed touchdown at the time.

John Ross goes TURBO SPEED & gets the TD ⚡️



: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/2hu8wZ3xUs — New York Giants (@Giants) October 3, 2021

However, while the officials upheld the score, they subsequently changed the specifics of the score. It was still a touchdown, but instead of it being a touchdown pass, it became a 51-yard pass, a Ross fumble, and a Ross fumble recovery for the touchdown.

Meanwhile, they officially changed the ruling on the Giants' TD to a 51-yard pass, fumble and fumble recovery (which is what it looked like on replay) — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 3, 2021

If you had started Jones on Sunday, that cost you four points in most leagues, with maybe one or two more depending on your league style.

The Giants gave up a touchdown to the Saints after that and had one last chance before halftime. Lined up at the Saints 48, Jones dropped back and heaved it deep on a Hail Mary. It came up short and Marcus Williams pulled in the interception.

That ended the half, meaning the Saints had no chance to turn it into points. It will be forgotten however this game ends, but if you had Jones in your fantasy lineup or were facing him this weekend, you felt it!