Going over MLB playoff schedule for Wild Card games

The 2021 MLB playoffs will get going with the AL and NL Wild Card games this upcoming week. The Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees in the American League while the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at home in the National League. We’re going to go over the matchups and schedule for the Wild Card games before the divisional round gets going.

American League Wild Card game

Location: Fenway Park

Date: Tuesday, October 5th

Time: 8 p.m. ET (first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET)

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The Yankees and Red Sox both clinched their playoffs berths with wins on the final day of the regular season. The Yanks walked it off vs. the Tampa Bay Rays while the Red Sox came back down 5-1 to win 7-5 over the Washington Nationals. This is the first one-game playoff between the AL East rivals since 1978, when Bucky Dent hit his walk-off HR to take down the Sox at Fenway.

National League Wild Card game

Location: Dodger Stadium

Date: Wednesday, October 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET (first pitch at 8:10 p.m. ET)

TV Channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS

The Dodgers weren’t able to overtake the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title, so the defending champs will have to fight to get into the divisional round via the Wild Card. The Cardinals are fresh off a 17-game winning streak and have already named Adam Wainwright the starter for this game. Chances are he’ll go up against Max Scherzer. The Dodgers could also opt to pitch Clayton Kershaw.