Is Myles Gaskin a non-factor in Miami’s backfield now?

The Miami Dolphins came up short against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, getting a few fourth-quarters touchdowns in what was eventually a 27-17 loss. The big concern for Dolphins fans and fantasy managers was running back Myles Gaskin’s lack of touches. The promising running back had 13 carries in the team’s Week 3 contest and figured to be separating himself from the rest of the pack in the backfield.

Gaskin finished the game with two carries for three yards. He didn’t see a single target in the contest. It was the Malcolm Brown show, but even he wasn’t lighting the world on fire. Brown finished the day with eight carries for 23 yards and one reception for four yards. Salvon Ahmed also saw the field with three carries for one yard and two receptions for 12 yards.

Either Brian Flores was not transparent about an injury Gaskin suffered or he is displaying new levels of gamesmanship which didn’t work out against the Colts. The Dolphins were not effective running the ball regardless of the player in the backfield but Gaskin averaged 5.0 yards per carry in the last game and appears to be the most talented back of the bunch. If there isn’t an injury, it’s hard to debate Gaskin is on the wrong side of Flores’ gameplan going foward.

Brown and Ahmed are good players but they are not relevant in fantasy football in a committee. This backfield looks like a nightmare for fantasy purposes and Gaskin’s perplexing usage following a solid Week 3 performance is one more reason to avoid playing any of the trio in starting lineups.