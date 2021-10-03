Who is David Montgomery’s backup for fantasy football

The Chicago Bears suffered a blow late in Sunday’s 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions when starting running back David Montgomery went down with a knee injury early in the fourth quarter.

Montgomery was having a solid afternoon before going down, taking 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. It is currently unknown how severe the injury is and if he’ll miss any time. In the meantime, it’d be wise to look into picking up backup running back Damien Williams in the event of his absence.

The former Kansas City Chief joined the Bears this past spring and got just a smattering of carries and receptions for the first three weeks of the season before having a solid performance himself in Week 4. He had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground and grabbed two receptions for 15 yards. The trip to the endzone came even before Montgomery went down.

Certainly giving their running backs a steady dose of touches helped settle down Justin Fields and the struggling Bears offense on Sunday, so they’ll definitely look to stick to this plan moving forward. That’s what makes Williams so valuable in the immediate future.